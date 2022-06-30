JMP Securities lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.99%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that BetMGM Announces Agreement with Sony Pictures Television, IGT to Launch Online Wheel of Fortune Casino.

Wheel of Fortune Casino to debut in New Jersey this year.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today an agreement with Sony Pictures Television and International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) to launch Wheel of Fortune Casino, set to become the first full brand-led online casino in North America. Wheel of Fortune, an iconic American gameshow, is preparing for its milestone 40th season. More than 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune slot games have been introduced over the last 25 years and this online launch of Wheel of Fortune Casino will represent the latest gaming extension for the brand.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock dropped by -29.51%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.27. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.44 billion, with 442.92 million shares outstanding and 349.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 7528772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $53.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $45, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.20, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 41.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,743 million, or 71.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,799,759, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,396,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.66 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $513.58 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 18,765,092 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 41,036,191 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 231,354,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,155,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,446,240 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,941 shares during the same period.