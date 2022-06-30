Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell -43.57% so far this year. What now?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.61%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it has granted a non-statutory share option to purchase an aggregate of 35,000 ordinary shares of the Company as an inducement to a newly hired employee. This grant was awarded pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of new hire employment compensation.

The share option was granted effective June 13, 2022 with an exercise price of $0.21 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Iterum Therapeutics’ ordinary shares on the date of grant. The share option has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the subsequent 36 months, in equal amounts until fully vested, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The share option was approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s acceptance of employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The share option is subject to the terms and conditions of a share option agreement covering the grant and the Company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

Over the last 12 months, ITRM stock dropped by -90.75%. The average equity rating for ITRM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.55 million, with 182.90 million shares outstanding and 181.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ITRM stock reached a trading volume of 7072970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ITRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2347, while it was recorded at 0.2053 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3982 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iterum Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,456,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in ITRM stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $75000.0 in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 568,735 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,651,262 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 3,253,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,473,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,169 shares during the same period.