Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell -76.85% so far this year. What now?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.13%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that ISS Recommends Guardion Stockholders Vote for the Increase in Shares for Equity Plan and for the Reverse Stock Split at Guardion’s Upcoming 2022 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) announced that independent proxy advisory firm ISS recommends that Guardion stockholders vote in favor of proposal 3 and proposal 4 at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 16, 2022. Only stockholders of record on the record date of April 18, 2022 are eligible to attend and vote on proposals presented at the Annual Meeting.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote “FOR” Proposal 3 and “FOR” Proposal 4.

Over the last 12 months, GHSI stock dropped by -91.58%. The one-year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for GHSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.35 million, with 39.15 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, GHSI stock reached a trading volume of 9407047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHSI shares is $0.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

GHSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1669, while it was recorded at 0.1497 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6023 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,226,242, which is approximately 795.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,076,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -0.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 2,366,688 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 149,007 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,194,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,710,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,184 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 87,020 shares during the same period.