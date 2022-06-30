Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] is -68.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 06/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4378, while the highest price level was $0.7135. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Grom Social Enterprises Management.

Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Grom Social Enterprises. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Paul Ward, President and Darren Marks, CEO of Grom Social Enterprises Inc.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with Darren Marks, CEO of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Paul Ward, President of Grom Social Enterprises. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.93 percent and weekly performance of 32.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.57K shares, GROM reached to a volume of 6093625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

GROM stock trade performance evaluation

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.51. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6253, while it was recorded at 0.4537 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7873 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.84.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.80% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 392,567, which is approximately 26.056% of the company’s market cap and around 16.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 184,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 321,378 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,681 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 588,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 924,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,827 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,671 shares during the same period.