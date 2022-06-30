Gogoro Inc. [GGR] moved up 2.00: Why It’s Important

Gogoro Inc. [NASDAQ: GGR] price surged by 2.00 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Gogoro Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with YoY Revenue Growth of 61% and Total Subscribers Surpassing 467,000.

Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today released its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 3920593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 732.07K shares. Gogoro Inc. shares reached a high of $7.83 and dropped to a low of $7.00 until finishing in the latest session at $7.65.

The one-year GGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.8. The average equity rating for GGR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gogoro Inc. [GGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGR shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gogoro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogoro Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

GGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gogoro Inc. [GGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.90. With this latest performance, GGR shares gained by 82.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Gogoro Inc. [GGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Gogoro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogoro Inc. [GGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.66 and a Gross Margin at +14.00. Gogoro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.95.

Gogoro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gogoro Inc. [GGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $192 million, or 10.10% of GGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,501,212, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 43.91% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in GGR stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $15.79 million in GGR stock with ownership of nearly 22.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogoro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Gogoro Inc. [NASDAQ:GGR] by around 2,680,604 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,188,918 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,735,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,605,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,254 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,183,309 shares during the same period.