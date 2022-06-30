For Exicure Inc. [XCUR], Analyst sees a drop to $0.40. What next?

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.67%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Exicure, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Non-compliance and Implementation of One-for-Thirty Reverse Stock Split.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation nucleic acid therapies targeting RNA to address both genetic and non-genetic neurological disorders and hair loss disorders, today announced that, following the implementation of a one-for-thirty reverse stock split at 5:00 p.m. EDT today, the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq effective with the open of business tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “XCUR”. The new CUSIP number for the post-reverse split common shares is 30205M 200. The Company is implementing the reverse stock split in an effort to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every thirty pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares of the Company’s common stock will be issued to any stockholders in connection with the reverse stock split. Holders of record will receive a cash payment in lieu of fractional shares.

Over the last 12 months, XCUR stock dropped by -93.96%. The one-year Exicure Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.12. The average equity rating for XCUR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.58 million, with 120.94 million shares outstanding and 81.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.44M shares, XCUR stock reached a trading volume of 48276196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exicure Inc. [XCUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

XCUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.67. With this latest performance, XCUR shares dropped by -26.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.49 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1308, while it was recorded at 0.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4388 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exicure Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.55.

Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.10% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,325,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in XCUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.35 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 1.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 1,515,977 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 17,884,271 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,376,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,776,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,800 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 15,007,666 shares during the same period.