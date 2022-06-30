For 89bio Inc. [ETNB], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

89bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ETNB] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on June 29, 2022 that 89bio, Inc. Announces Upsized Pricing of $94.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants.

89bio, Inc. (“89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18,675,466 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 9,337,733 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $3.55 and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7,944,252 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,972,126 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $3.549. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share, and are exercisable immediately. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.325 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire two years following the date of issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to 89bio, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by 89bio, are expected to be approximately $94.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and SVB Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, and RBC Capital Markets, Cantor and Raymond James are also acting as book-running managers. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A sum of 3878907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 285.43K shares. 89bio Inc. shares reached a high of $3.87 and dropped to a low of $2.97 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The one-year ETNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.43. The average equity rating for ETNB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 89bio Inc. [ETNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for 89bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for 89bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ETNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

ETNB Stock Performance Analysis:

89bio Inc. [ETNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, ETNB shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for 89bio Inc. [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 89bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.26.

89bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

ETNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc. go to 16.00%.

89bio Inc. [ETNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 96.10% of ETNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,965,769, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,658,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.99 million in ETNB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $6.33 million in ETNB stock with ownership of nearly -17.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 89bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in 89bio Inc. [NASDAQ:ETNB] by around 2,325,292 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,613,102 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 12,128,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,066,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETNB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,768 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,265 shares during the same period.