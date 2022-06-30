Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Revenue clocked in at $5.20 billion, down -21.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a low on 06/29/22, posting a -1.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.21. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Fifth Third Bank, Employees, Customers Provide More Than 8.4 Million Meals for Those in Need.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CINCINNATI –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

CINCINNATI, June 29, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Fifth Third Bank’s “Feeding Our Communities” initiative, held each year in May, this year provided more than 8.4 million meals to fight hunger across its footprint. The total far exceeded the 5.3 million-meals goal the company set for its 2022 effort.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3147638 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $22.33 billion, with 687.54 million shares outstanding and 682.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 3147638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $47.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $47, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on FITB stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FITB shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.03, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 42.60 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.74. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 5.62%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $19,153 million, or 81.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,006,961, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,231,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in FITB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.41 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly 60.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 37,167,901 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 46,159,366 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 466,401,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,728,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,670,571 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,914 shares during the same period.