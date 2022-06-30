Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.44 billion, down -32.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] plunged by -$9.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $97.29 during the day while it closed the day at $93.89. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Omnicell, Southwestern Energy and Ormat Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Omnicell Inc (NASD: OMCL) will replace Coherent Inc. (NASD: COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) will replace Omnicell in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5. S&P MidCap 400 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) is acquiring Coherent in a deal expected to be completed on July 1, pending final closing conditions.

Entegris Inc. stock has also loss -1.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENTG stock has declined by -33.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.70% and lost -32.25% year-on date.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $11.51 billion, with 135.67 million shares outstanding and 134.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 5687587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $153.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 101.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ENTG stock trade performance evaluation

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.35, while it was recorded at 99.92 for the last single week of trading, and 126.19 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.39.

Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 15.39%.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,105 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,038,324, which is approximately 2.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,409,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $945.05 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly -38.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 17,832,655 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 14,623,980 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 103,890,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,347,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,966,155 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 829,153 shares during the same period.