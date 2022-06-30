Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell -15.63% so far this year. What now?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -1.55 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.39 at the close of the session, down -3.17%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on July 29 to shareholders of record as of July 20.

Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now -15.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $49.03 and lowest of $47.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.54, which means current price is +23.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 3331207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $60.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.14, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 52.79 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $10,539 million, or 87.80% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22,171,490, which is approximately -33.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,537,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $856.37 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 1.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,547,891 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 40,677,847 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 149,109,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,335,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,198,279 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,558,713 shares during the same period.