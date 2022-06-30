Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently 1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price surged by 1.15 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on June 29, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART BIRDS EYE® VEGETABLE PROCESSING FACILITY.

An investment of approximately $300 million in Waseca, Minn. facility will modernize production capabilities.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art vegetable processing plant in Waseca, Minn. The new 245,000 square foot facility, which processes fresh vegetables to support Conagra’s frozen meals business and Birds Eye brand, was built from the ground up with a focus on maximizing automation to create greater efficiencies and enhancing food safety throughout.

A sum of 4368156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $34.55 and dropped to a low of $33.86 until finishing in the latest session at $34.33.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.48. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 143.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.90, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 33.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,876 million, or 87.20% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,738,710, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,420,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -26.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 38,787,450 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 32,164,405 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 337,874,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,826,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,075,499 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,184,166 shares during the same period.