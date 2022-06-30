Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] Revenue clocked in at $6.70 million, up 87.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 06/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.64, while the highest price level was $1.89. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Catalyst Biosciences Announces Plan to Distribute Cash to Stockholders.

Board is Committed to Maximizing the Amount of Cash the Company Distributes to Stockholders.

Decision Follows Recent Sale of Certain Assets and Extensive Engagement with Stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 87.09 percent and weekly performance of 12.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 163.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, CBIO reached to a volume of 25558829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBIO shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

CBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, CBIO shares gained by 39.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9296, while it was recorded at 1.5740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5076 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1140.99 and a Gross Margin at -4.52. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1198.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.85.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 31.50% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,420,789, which is approximately -12.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,393,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in CBIO stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.99 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly 15.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 378,918 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,943,621 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,427,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,205 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,985,567 shares during the same period.