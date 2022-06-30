Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a high on 06/29/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.97. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Canadian Pacific announces multi-year agreement with CMA CGM.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced a new multi-year agreement with CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. CP will become CMA CGM’s primary rail provider in Canada, servicing the ports of Vancouver, Montreal and Saint John, N.B.

“CP is proud to provide CMA CGM with safe and reliable service that includes the shortest route miles to key markets,” said John Brooks, CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “CP’s dedication to best-in-class service is enabling supply chain recovery that will drive future growth opportunities for the North American economy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3365310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $83.12 billion, with 929.70 million shares outstanding and 929.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3365310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.56, while it was recorded at 70.15 for the last single week of trading, and 73.11 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $47,313 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,102,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in CP stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.37 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 5.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 72,478,245 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 70,913,799 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 531,546,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,938,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,429,607 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 25,152,236 shares during the same period.