Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Stock trading around $22.59 per share: What’s Next?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a low on 06/28/22, posting a -1.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.59. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface.

AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*.

AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m, ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6083227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corporation stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.38%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $8.45 billion, with 398.31 million shares outstanding and 397.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 6083227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.17 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $5,793 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 34,137,376, which is approximately 174.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,606,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.21 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $294.23 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 59,207,790 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 41,047,514 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 152,066,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,321,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,858,070 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,692,242 shares during the same period.