Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is -33.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $68.61 during the day while it closed the day at $67.15. The company report on June 14, 2022 that UPS Welcomes Bala Subramanian to Newly Created Position of EVP and Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today appointed Bala Subramanian, 50, to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Effective July 18, Bala will report to Chief Executive Officer Carol B. Tomé and join the UPS Executive Leadership Team with responsibility for technology and industrial engineering to drive more innovative, agile and flexible solutions for UPS stakeholders.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock has also loss -3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBY stock has declined by -33.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.53% and lost -33.91% year-on date.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $14.43 billion, with 226.80 million shares outstanding and 200.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 3319018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $89.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 55.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.57, while it was recorded at 70.82 for the last single week of trading, and 99.68 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 6.70%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,288 million, or 83.40% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,389,083, which is approximately -4.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,397,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $866.35 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 8.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 9,776,284 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 13,728,610 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 154,968,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,473,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,715 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 2,261,216 shares during the same period.