Berenberg slashes price target on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] – find out why.

The company report on June 29, 2022 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Holders of greater than 97% of HR Notes agree to exchange during early consent period.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HTA”, NYSE: HTA) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2022 (the “Early Consent Date”), the aggregate principal amounts of each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “HR Notes”) previously issued by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (“HR”), had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with HTA’s previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted HR Notes of each such series for notes to be issued by Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP (“HTA OP” and together with HTA, the “Company”), and the related solicitation of consents from holders of the HR Notes to amend the indenture governing the HR Notes to, among other things, eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in such indenture. Holders of HR Notes who validly tender such notes after the Early Consent Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date (which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, July 20, 2022 unless extended) will not receive the early participation premium which is equal to $30 principal amount of the notes to be issued by HTA OP (the “HTA Notes”). A registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-265593) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the HTA Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 14, 2022 and was declared effective by the SEC on June 28, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4913848 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for HTA stock reached $6.49 billion, with 228.98 million shares outstanding and 228.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 4913848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $33.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 242.30.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.35, while it was recorded at 27.88 for the last single week of trading, and 31.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

There are presently around $5,831 million, or 98.40% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,349,396, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,711,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.06 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $423.07 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 33,038,741 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 42,015,358 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 134,333,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,387,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,246,730 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 16,222,785 shares during the same period.