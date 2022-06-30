Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 32.04%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Strategy Update and 2021 Financial Results.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -64.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATXI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.398 and lowest of $0.2428 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.81, which means current price is +61.75% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 310.87K shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 3548956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.88. With this latest performance, ATXI shares gained by 24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3187, while it was recorded at 0.2563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8304 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.80% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 452,653, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 117,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 8.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 212,332 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,532,540 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 702,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,042,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,004 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,167 shares during the same period.