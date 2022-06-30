Akouos Inc. [AKUS] moved up 6.34: Why It’s Important

Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ: AKUS] gained 6.34% or 0.31 points to close at $5.20 with a heavy trading volume of 11118120 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Akouos Presents Nonclinical Data Supporting the Planned Clinical Development of AK-OTOF and Strategies for Regulated Gene Expression in the Inner Ear at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting.

– Nonclinical data demonstrate that a single intracochlear administration of an AAVAnc80 vector led to durable restoration of auditory function and was well tolerated, supporting planned clinical development of AK-OTOF for the treatment of OTOF-mediated hearing loss.

– MicroRNA target site (miR-TS)-incorporation in AAV vectors is shown to have potential benefits for de-targeting transgene expression in the inner ear, supporting future development of gene therapies targeting a broad range of inner ear conditions.

It opened the trading session at $4.79, the shares rose to $7.15 and dropped to $4.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKUS points out that the company has recorded -38.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -124.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 195.11K shares, AKUS reached to a volume of 11118120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akouos Inc. [AKUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKUS shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akouos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Akouos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AKUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akouos Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

Trading performance analysis for AKUS stock

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.67. With this latest performance, AKUS shares gained by 89.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Akouos Inc. [AKUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.32.

Akouos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akouos Inc. go to 32.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akouos Inc. [AKUS]

There are presently around $169 million, or 98.96% of AKUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,594,488, which is approximately 9.293% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,298,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.02 million in AKUS stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.22 million in AKUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akouos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ:AKUS] by around 1,533,612 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 828,205 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 32,272,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,634,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKUS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,140 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 504,155 shares during the same period.