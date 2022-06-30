Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] moved up 40.37: Why It’s Important

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] price surged by 40.37 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

– Vote to approve share consolidation adjourned to July 6, 2022.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that all items of business, other than the proposed consolidation of the Company’s shares (the “Share Consolidation”), were approved at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today.

A sum of 26433694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 588.18K shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares reached a high of $0.345 and dropped to a low of $0.184 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.84. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2293, while it was recorded at 0.2008 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3974 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 222,244, which is approximately 15.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 217,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $30000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly -46.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 79,231 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 680,432 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 430,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 285,258 shares during the same period.