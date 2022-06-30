AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Stock trading around $18.51 per share: What’s Next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.35 during the day while it closed the day at $18.51. The company report on June 1, 2022 that AdaptHealth to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Josh Parnes, President and Director, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AHCO stock has inclined by 7.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.52% and lost -24.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AHCO stock reached $2.42 billion, with 134.02 million shares outstanding and 87.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 4119039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

AHCO stock trade performance evaluation

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.27, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33.

AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 13.94%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,804 million, or 74.00% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 11,650,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.32 million in AHCO stocks shares; and SKYKNIGHT CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $152.65 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 0.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 21,288,251 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,797,828 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 64,160,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,246,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,484,639 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,607,911 shares during the same period.