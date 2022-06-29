William Blair lifts Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGNT] price plunged by -28.66 percent to reach at -$1.84. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Cognyte Announces First Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2022 (“Q1 FYE23”).

“Cognyte has more than two decades of delivering innovative solutions, strong customer relationships, profitable growth and managing through periods of volatility. We are disappointed with our first quarter results, which were impacted by slow pipeline conversion and supply chain. We have taken actions to improve our execution and cost structure in the current environment. At this time, we are unable to give guidance but continue to believe in the long-term opportunity,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 4933854 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 740.44K shares. Cognyte Software Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.90 and dropped to a low of $4.405 until finishing in the latest session at $4.58.

The one-year CGNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.64. The average equity rating for CGNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNT shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cognyte Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognyte Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on CGNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognyte Software Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

CGNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.54. With this latest performance, CGNT shares dropped by -35.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.14 for Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognyte Software Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30.

Cognyte Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $399 million, or 94.60% of CGNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNT stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 5,959,699, which is approximately 40.591% of the company’s market cap and around 1.77% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 4,183,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.86 million in CGNT stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $26.52 million in CGNT stock with ownership of nearly 12.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognyte Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGNT] by around 17,662,394 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 16,906,723 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 27,524,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,094,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,502 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402,818 shares during the same period.