Wells Fargo slashes price target on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] – find out why.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KZR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.26%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Kezar Life Sciences Announces Positive Topline Results from the MISSION Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Zetomipzomib for the Treatment of Patients with Lupus Nephritis.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

11 of 17 patients (64.7%) achieved an overall renal response of 50% or greater reduction in urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at 6 months.

6 of 17 patients (35.2%) achieved a complete renal response, including a UPCR of 0.5 or less at 6 months.

Over the last 12 months, KZR stock dropped by -0.34%. The one-year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.89. The average equity rating for KZR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $342.29 million, with 60.63 million shares outstanding and 46.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, KZR stock reached a trading volume of 8359113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZR shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Outperform rating on KZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

KZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, KZR shares gained by 15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.30 and a Current Ratio set at 35.30.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $266 million, or 73.50% of KZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 4,668,148, which is approximately -5.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,518,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.25 million in KZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.5 million in KZR stock with ownership of nearly 7.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KZR] by around 7,924,416 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,632,655 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 32,526,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,083,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,987,783 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 641,804 shares during the same period.