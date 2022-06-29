Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 million, down -78.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ: WEJO] jumped around 0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.44 at the close of the session, up 18.03%. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Wejo and Ford to Leverage Connected Vehicle Data Across Europe to Enable End-to-End Insurance Offerings.

Collaboration allows access to connected vehicle data for insurance providers across Europe.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company in Europe which gives Wejo access to personalized connected vehicle data from Ford vehicles across the continent. This supports the provision of data and insights to insurance providers that leverage user-based intelligence for end-to-end insurance. Insurance providers, in turn, can leverage the data to better understand driving behaviors and to drive efficiencies, including by minimizing fraud.

Wejo Group Limited stock is now -78.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEJO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.55 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.90, which means current price is +22.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.10K shares, WEJO reached a trading volume of 17388338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEJO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEJO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Wejo Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wejo Group Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEJO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has WEJO stock performed recently?

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, WEJO shares dropped by -21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEJO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1422, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4668 for the last 200 days.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.26. Additionally, WEJO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.67.

Wejo Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]

There are presently around $46 million, or 41.60% of WEJO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEJO stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 18,781,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 7,248,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 million in WEJO stocks shares; and PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., currently with $4.27 million in WEJO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wejo Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ:WEJO] by around 3,967,606 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 872,955 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,064,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,905,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEJO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,806 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 596,425 shares during the same period.