Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] moved up 47.03: Why It’s Important

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] gained 47.03% or 0.24 points to close at $0.76 with a heavy trading volume of 79107938 shares. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Despite recent challenges in the external environment, we have continued to fully leverage Tuniu’s core competencies and strengths in product innovation and service quality to provide customers with safe and secure travel experiences. We will continue to focus on our mission to make travel easier while remaining dedicated to corporate social responsibility, and working with our customers and partners to overcome challenges, take on new opportunities and further promote the recovery and development of China’s travel industry.” said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Reflecting the progress we’ve made in optimizing our operations, Tuniu’s operating expenses have decreased year-on-year for five consecutive quarters. We will continue to implement strict expense control measures to further lower costs and improve efficiency.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.8018, the shares rose to $0.9149 and dropped to $0.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOUR points out that the company has recorded -24.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 177.25K shares, TOUR reached to a volume of 79107938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TOUR stock

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.32. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 48.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5781, while it was recorded at 0.5599 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0178 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 29.70% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,512,678, which is approximately -0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 1.68% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,748,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in TOUR stocks shares; and DCM HYBRID RMB FUND INTERNATIONAL, LTD., currently with $1.13 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 175,368 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 467,144 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,822,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,465,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,368 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 79,631 shares during the same period.