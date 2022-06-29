Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain 3.30% so far this year. What now?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] price plunged by -7.95 percent to reach at -$1.95. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Frontier Airlines Issues Open Letter to Spirit Airlines Stockholders Highlighting Greater Value and Clearer Pathway to Close Than JetBlue Proposal.

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recognize Superior Long-Term Value and Upside Potential of the Frontier-Spirit Combination.

New Agreement Includes More Cash and Increased Reverse Termination Fee.

A sum of 7672131 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.60M shares. Spirit Airlines Inc. shares reached a high of $23.39 and dropped to a low of $22.32 until finishing in the latest session at $22.57.

The one-year SAVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.61. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAVE shares from 31 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.59, while it was recorded at 23.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35 and a Gross Margin at -9.25. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.16.

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 70.80% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,935,537, which is approximately 1.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,090,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.85 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $136.16 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 38.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 18,960,437 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 10,707,124 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 46,459,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,126,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,248,953 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,680 shares during the same period.