Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] moved down -8.62: Why It’s Important

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] loss -8.62% on the last trading session, reaching $13.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Slotomania Tours the US Southern States and Meets Players with a Surprise Cameo from Country Music Star Tanya Tucker.

Slotomania®, the world’s #1 play-for-fun slots game* from Playtika®, has hit the road to meet players as its team tours southern states in the USA by bus. The tour is a unique opportunity for Slotomania’s player community to meet the creative brains behind their favourite free-to-play slot game, loved for its striking graphics and thrilling gameplay.

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun; just as it does through the games on its app. As a special surprise, Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an appearance by none other than country music royalty and entertainment icon Tanya Tucker. Tanya, a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has released 25 studio albums since her breakthrough in the 1970s and charted hit singles in five consecutive decades, took to the stage for an exclusive performance before meeting and greeting fans for photographs.

Playtika Holding Corp. represents 412.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.08 billion with the latest information. PLTK stock price has been found in the range of $13.11 to $15.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 7594782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for PLTK stock

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.86, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 5.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $1,061 million, or 19.40% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,792,781, which is approximately -19.569% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,261,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.1 million in PLTK stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $84.39 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 13.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 19,047,154 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 29,558,537 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,112,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,718,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,687,516 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 11,155,441 shares during the same period.