Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell -70.19% so far this year. What now?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] price plunged by -12.64 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Upgrading the Decaying US Energy Grid with Renewables.

Interview with Jim O’Neil Vice Chairman and CEO, Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

A sum of 8887050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7569 and dropped to a low of $0.65 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The one-year OEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.97. The average equity rating for OEG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEG shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

OEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.28. With this latest performance, OEG shares dropped by -30.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.19 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0162, while it was recorded at 0.7323 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9211 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.84 and a Gross Margin at -2.95. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.85.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 18.70% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,162,264, which is approximately 4.328% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 2,903,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in OEG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.72 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -15.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 851,296 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,401,748 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,206,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,459,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,645 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,234 shares during the same period.