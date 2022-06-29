Market cap of SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] reaches 808.14M – now what?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] gained 2.11% or 0.23 points to close at $11.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4442232 shares. The company report on June 23, 2022 that SIGA Announces $13 Million of International Procurement Orders for Oral TPOXX® (Tecovirimat).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Orders Received from Two New Jurisdictions, and a Country in the Asia Pacific Region under an Existing Contract.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced approximately $13 million of procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat), including $11 million for initial procurement from two new international jurisdictions and an approximate $2 million order from a country in the Asia Pacific region that has an established contract for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).

It opened the trading session at $10.77, the shares rose to $11.60 and dropped to $10.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIGA points out that the company has recorded 47.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, SIGA reached to a volume of 4442232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for SIGA stock

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.65 and a Gross Margin at +87.58. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.97.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]

There are presently around $231 million, or 37.70% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.89 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.31 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 1,001,339 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,960,167 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,263,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,224,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,903 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 302,787 shares during the same period.