Market cap of Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] reaches 32.49B – now what?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] traded at a high on 06/28/22, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.47. The company report on June 23, 2022 that John Hancock wholesalers again recognized among the top providers of defined contribution services.

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Fourteen John Hancock DC wholesalers named to NAPA’s 2022 Top DC Wholesalers list – most of any firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12136082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Manulife Financial Corporation stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for MFC stock reached $32.49 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 12136082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.20.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 16.98 for the last single week of trading, and 19.58 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 9.00%.