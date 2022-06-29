Market cap of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] reaches 10.72M – now what?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HILS] gained 17.74% or 0.13 points to close at $0.89 with a heavy trading volume of 7510465 shares. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Hillstream BioPharma Announces Collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in Cancer Treatments.

Investigating the synergy between HSB-1216, a Ferroptosis inducer, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, HILS reached to a volume of 7510465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for HILS stock

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HILS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0313, while it was recorded at 0.7968 for the last single week of trading.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of HILS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HILS stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 116,029, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 24,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in HILS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in HILS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HILS] by around 205,358 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HILS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,358 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.