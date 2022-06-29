Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 109.28M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] traded at a low on 06/28/22, posting a -7.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Daré Bioscience Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to July 14, 2022.

Meeting to be reconvened solely with respect to Proposal 5.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced partial adjournment of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and voting results on all but one of the proposals. All of the director nominees in Proposal 1 set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”) were elected by the Company’s stockholders and Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 6 were approved, while Proposal 5 failed to receive sufficient votes for approval. Proposal 5 seeks to amend the Company’s restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock to 240,000,000. The Annual Meeting will reconvene solely with respect to Proposal 5 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 14, 2022. The reconvened Annual Meeting will be conducted in the same virtual format described in the Proxy Statement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5550007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dare Bioscience Inc. stands at 12.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for DARE stock reached $109.28 million, with 83.94 million shares outstanding and 83.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 5550007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1960, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5327 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.15.

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $10 million, or 8.20% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,453,021, which is approximately 12.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.96% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 698,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in DARE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.83 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 63.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,883,832 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,113,229 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,970,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,967,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,185 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 701,829 shares during the same period.