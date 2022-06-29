KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $90

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $48.56 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Global Atlantic Introduces Your Thriving Practice, a New Podcast for Financial Professionals.

Initial episodes explore some of the unique needs of female investors.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced the launch of the Your Thriving Practice, a podcast developed to help financial professionals build, manage, and grow their businesses. Your Thriving Practice explores some of the most pressing topics facing financial professionals today, with discussions covering the latest news, industry trends, and expert insights needed to be successful.

KKR & Co. Inc. represents 592.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.27 billion with the latest information. KKR stock price has been found in the range of $48.27 to $50.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 5590837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $79.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.57.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.77, while it was recorded at 47.56 for the last single week of trading, and 63.33 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $21,618 million, or 78.00% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,932,856, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,640,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.46 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 38,413,234 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 51,679,443 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 355,925,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,018,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,933,011 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 16,830,871 shares during the same period.