InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] fell -68.07% so far this year. What now?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.67%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that InflaRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that management will give a company presentation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

The hybrid conference will be held in person in Miami, Florida and virtually from May 23rd to May 26th. InflaRx will present in person on Wednesday, May 25th at 10:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM CEST, and a live stream of the presentation will be publicly available here. A link to a recording of the company presentation will be posted afterwards on the InflaRx website in the Investors – Events & Presentations section. InflaRx management will also be available for in-person and virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the event.

Over the last 12 months, IFRX stock dropped by -50.16%. The one-year InflaRx N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.6. The average equity rating for IFRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.60 million, with 44.20 million shares outstanding and 37.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 199.77K shares, IFRX stock reached a trading volume of 5803645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IFRX stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IFRX shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

IFRX Stock Performance Analysis:

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.67. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4715, while it was recorded at 1.1542 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8982 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InflaRx N.V. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.10.

InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 15.20% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 756,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in IFRX stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 5.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 912,907 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,912 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,186,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,694,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,937 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,223 shares during the same period.