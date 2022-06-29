Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] Stock trading around $38.36 per share: What’s Next?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] traded at a high on 06/28/22, posting a 7.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.36. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Huazhu Group Limited Announces Voting Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that the 2022 annual general meeting of the Company (the “AGM”) was held on June 24, 2022. During the AGM, the following proposed resolutions were duly passed:.

the resolution as set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 10, 2022 (the “Notice of AGM”) regarding the ratification of appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as auditor of the Company for 2022 and the authorization for the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5499293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huazhu Group Limited stands at 6.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for HTHT stock reached $11.74 billion, with 311.89 million shares outstanding and 181.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, HTHT reached a trading volume of 5499293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $43.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HTHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has HTHT stock performed recently?

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.95. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.64, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 38.11 for the last 200 days.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.76. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$22,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 29.28%.

Insider trade positions for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]

There are presently around $5,487 million, or 49.60% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,537,684, which is approximately -0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,884,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.71 million in HTHT stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $522.73 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 15.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 10,733,128 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 17,422,682 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 125,241,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,397,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,967,760 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,693,100 shares during the same period.