For Portland General Electric Company [POR], Analyst sees a drop to $50. What next?

Portland General Electric Company [NYSE: POR] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $48.88 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Thursday, July 28.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, to review its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Portland General Electric’s second quarter 2022 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on July 28.

Portland General Electric Company represents 89.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.33 billion with the latest information. POR stock price has been found in the range of $48.05 to $49.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 864.23K shares, POR reached a trading volume of 16176930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Portland General Electric Company [POR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POR shares is $53.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Portland General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Portland General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on POR stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for POR shares from 53 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portland General Electric Company is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for POR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for POR stock

Portland General Electric Company [POR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, POR shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Portland General Electric Company [POR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 47.62 for the last single week of trading, and 50.63 for the last 200 days.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Portland General Electric Company [POR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. Portland General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56.

Portland General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portland General Electric Company go to 3.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Portland General Electric Company [POR]

There are presently around $4,130 million, or 96.60% of POR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,727,335, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,801,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.09 million in POR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $300.3 million in POR stock with ownership of nearly 21.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Portland General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Portland General Electric Company [NYSE:POR] by around 5,681,498 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 6,132,796 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 71,631,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,445,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,312 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 601,659 shares during the same period.