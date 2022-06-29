Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] loss -10.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2022 that CORRECTION: Cinedigm Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

(This release corrects the release that went out earlier on June 27, 2022 to add a missing earnings table).

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Revenue of $16.9 Million Up 104% Over Prior Year Led by Record Streaming Revenue.

Cinedigm Corp. represents 173.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $99.79 million with the latest information. CIDM stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $0.788.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 5989564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIDM in the course of the last twelve months was 66.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CIDM stock

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.37. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6556, while it was recorded at 0.6227 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2403 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $14 million, or 11.50% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,665,172, which is approximately 2.204% of the company’s market cap and around 13.22% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,109,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 1,016,556 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,251,886 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,681,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,949,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,009 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,196,598 shares during the same period.