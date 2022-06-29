CIBC slashes price target on TC Energy Corporation [TRP] – find out why.

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] gained 1.02% or 0.54 points to close at $53.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4865158 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that TC Energy showcases ESG initiatives at inaugural forum.

Company continues to take deliberate and defined action to achieve its sustainability goals.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today will showcase the Company’s progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters at its inaugural ESG Forum.

It opened the trading session at $53.93, the shares rose to $54.38 and dropped to $53.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRP points out that the company has recorded 12.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TRP reached to a volume of 4865158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $58.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $57, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on TRP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for TRP stock

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.34. With this latest performance, TRP shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.58, while it was recorded at 52.19 for the last single week of trading, and 52.35 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.05 and a Gross Margin at +48.94. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91.

TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 2.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $38,194 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 87,175,251, which is approximately -5.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 56,475,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.17 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 3.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 75,150,511 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 44,599,830 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 600,492,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,242,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,800,770 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,626,648 shares during the same period.