BMO Capital Markets lifts Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.94%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Fortinet Global Survey Uncovers Critical OT Security Challenges.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

93% of OT Organizations Experienced an Intrusion in Past 12 Months, and 78% Experienced More than Three.

Over the last 12 months, FTNT stock rose by 15.95%. The one-year Fortinet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.97. The average equity rating for FTNT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.17 billion, with 803.50 million shares outstanding and 131.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, FTNT stock reached a trading volume of 4739086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $71.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $350, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock. On March 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FTNT shares from 364 to 395.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 212.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, FTNT shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.91, while it was recorded at 57.55 for the last single week of trading, and 62.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortinet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.02. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FTNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 20.81%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,265 million, or 70.10% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,001,760, which is approximately -11.766% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,807,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.15 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 43,005,930 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 48,230,820 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 457,027,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,264,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,742,785 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,821,275 shares during the same period.