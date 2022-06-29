Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] Stock trading around $0.89 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] gained 9.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20.0 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10.0 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock to certain investors, and accompanying warrants (“common warrants”) to purchase up to 30.0 million shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $1.00, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.9999, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and the common warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The pre-funded warrants and the common warrants are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $30 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include research and development costs, including the conduct of clinical trials and process development and manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, expansion of the Company’s research and development capabilities, working capital and capital expenditures.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. represents 26.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.97 million with the latest information. APLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.7277 to $0.9309.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.02K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 4639535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.37. With this latest performance, APLT shares dropped by -37.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5324, while it was recorded at 0.8752 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5993 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.63.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 61.10% of APLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,549,000, which is approximately 128.815% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,595,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in APLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 million in APLT stock with ownership of nearly 4.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APLT] by around 3,453,728 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,082,692 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,824,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,360,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 604,707 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,315,606 shares during the same period.