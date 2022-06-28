why Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.22

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.86%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Yamana Gold Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. This provides a comprehensive overview of Yamana’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) performance, alongside the approach and philosophy that underpins the Company’s commitment to ESG excellence.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock rose by 15.55%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.02. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.60 billion, with 960.31 million shares outstanding and 957.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.00M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 16179860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.92 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,402 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,403,695, which is approximately 7.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,360,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.29 million in AUY stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $152.39 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 13.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 81,312,252 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 56,692,192 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 350,199,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,203,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,369,018 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,185,651 shares during the same period.