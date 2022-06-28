why Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.35 during the day while it closed the day at $2.07. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. announces the appointment of the Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, as Covid-19 Special Consultant to Chairman and CEO Henry Ji.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies and diagnostics, announced today the appointment of the Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, former Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) and former Governor of Wisconsin, as Covid-19 special consultant to Sorrento’s Chairman and CEO Henry Ji. Governor Thompson’s appointment is effective immediately.

Most recently, Thompson served as the President of the University of Wisconsin System from July 2020 through March 2022, one of the largest university systems in the country with 39K employees and a $6 billion dollar budget serving 162,000 enrollees at 13 campuses. During his tenure, Thompson successfully utilized his experience as the former Secretary of HHS to gather the data necessary to provide the insights needed to assure all campuses opened with the resources needed to provide a safe in-person learning environment.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 31.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRNE stock has declined by -17.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.62% and lost -55.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SRNE stock reached $886.81 million, with 337.12 million shares outstanding and 312.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 26843564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.01. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 42.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -695.68 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -809.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

There are presently around $268 million, or 33.60% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 33,960,884, which is approximately 132.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,034,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.61 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.92 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 43,120,464 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,935,461 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 80,653,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,709,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,383,151 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,609,075 shares during the same period.