why Gevo Inc. [GEVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, up 9.20%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Gevo, Inc. Provides Company and Project Updates.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo” or the “Company”), a renewable fuels company focused on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), today provides updates on the Company and projects currently in process.

Follow-on Equity OfferingOn June 5th, 2022, the Company executed a registered direct offering of 33.3 million shares to certain institutional investors. That offering closed on June 8th, 2022, and the net proceeds of $139.2 million combined with the Company’s existing cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities provide the Company with approximately $555.7 million of liquidity (as of June 15, 2022) to fund future operations and capital projects. As part of the offering, the Company issued 33.3 million Series 2022-A Warrants with an exercise price of $4.37 per share. If all 33.3 million Series 2022-A Warrants were to be exercised in cash at the exercise price of $4.37 per share, the Company would receive additional net proceeds of approximately $145.7 million.

Gevo Inc. stock is now -36.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEVO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.76 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.46, which means current price is +14.23% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.73M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 17305090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 619.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $196 million, or 42.90% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,830,761, which is approximately 27.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,032,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.08 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.77 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 1.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 9,731,963 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,490,533 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 58,172,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,395,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,190 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,101,132 shares during the same period.