Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -1.85 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Pinduoduo Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 12017103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.69M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $68.71 and dropped to a low of $63.5241 until finishing in the latest session at $64.74.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.09. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $70.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PDD shares from 95 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 68.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.42, while it was recorded at 63.67 for the last single week of trading, and 62.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 48.34%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,236 million, or 23.10% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,087,492, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,972,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 58,709,486 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 51,976,931 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 165,788,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,474,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,179,473 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 10,963,564 shares during the same period.