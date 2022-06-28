Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a low on 06/27/22, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.14. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Chewy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended May 1, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8513295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc. stands at 8.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.01%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $15.41 billion, with 420.41 million shares outstanding and 87.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 8513295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 272.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.89. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 57.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.86, while it was recorded at 35.48 for the last single week of trading, and 49.88 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $15,898 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,215,435, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,928,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.64 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $483.43 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -4.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,764,463 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 18,522,502 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 377,329,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,616,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,717 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 4,847,958 shares during the same period.