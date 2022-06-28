Wall Street Analyst Initiated Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 06/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.40, while the highest price level was $0.46. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Asensus Surgical to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in Miami, Florida. The Company’s fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference webcast will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.41 percent and weekly performance of 9.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ASXC reached to a volume of 29263130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

ASXC stock trade performance evaluation

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4290, while it was recorded at 0.4076 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0173 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 27.00% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,433,427, which is approximately -2.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,140,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 million in ASXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.93 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -44.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 1,237,234 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 14,823,373 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 37,982,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,042,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 910,550 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,337,941 shares during the same period.