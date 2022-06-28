Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $53.74 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Futu SG (moomoo) joins hands with Montfort Care (Big Love) to support child protection in Singapore.

Employees from fast-growing, popular financial trading super-app moomoo leveraged their financial expertise to bring to fruition a meaningful CSR initiative.

Futu SG (moomoo) employees spent a day with children and youth from Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre at SuperPark Singapore, a playground specially selected for its hybrid of digital and tech, with conventional playscapes. The initiative is part of Futu Singapore’s parent company Futu Holding’s 10th anniversary celebration this year.

Futu Holdings Limited represents 147.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.82 billion with the latest information. FUTU stock price has been found in the range of $53.48 to $57.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 6850523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on FUTU stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 198 to 51.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.63.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.55. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 70.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.06, while it was recorded at 52.21 for the last single week of trading, and 48.77 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,684 million, or 39.70% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately -22.451% of the company’s market cap and around 9.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,960,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.72 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.91 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 6,917,454 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,058,482 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,839,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,815,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,442 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,901 shares during the same period.