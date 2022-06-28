ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Is Currently 9.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a high on 06/27/22, posting a 9.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.95. The company report on June 22, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Closing of $6 Million Public Offering.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 3,157,895 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 3,157,895 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.90 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25199131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at 25.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.09%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $2.63 million, with 0.86 million shares outstanding and 0.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 25199131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.32. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -47.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.80% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,338, which is approximately 952.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 29,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -10.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 79,353 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 13,694 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 52,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 9,734 shares during the same period.