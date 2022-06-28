The Boeing Company [BA] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $209

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$2.81 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $140.572 during the day while it closed the day at $138.72. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Boeing Signs on for Aireon Space-Based ADS-B Data Services.

Aireon, the world’s leading provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services, will deliver its flight data stream to Boeing [NYSE: BA]. Boeing will use the stream to expand its advanced data analytics capabilities in its effort to further strengthen commercial air travel safety.

Aireon will provide historical aircraft data and near real-time aircraft event data via its AireonINSIGHTS product for select Boeing airplane programs.

The Boeing Company stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -26.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.07% and lost -31.09% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $77.69 billion, with 591.70 million shares outstanding and 590.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.36M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 8445152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $275, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BA stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 224 to 272.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.03, while it was recorded at 137.63 for the last single week of trading, and 189.71 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,762 million, or 55.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.48 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,019 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,559,649 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 14,480,706 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 289,295,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,335,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,766 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,333 shares during the same period.