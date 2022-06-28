Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.39 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] traded at a high on 06/24/22, posting a 5.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on June 20, 2022 that Sundial Growers Enters into a Bid Agreement for Zenabis Global Inc.’s Assets.

Sundial enters into an agreement in connection with its secured credit investment to add low-cost indoor cultivation from an EU GMP certified facility enabling international market access.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announced today that, in the context of the initial order pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) pertaining to the Zenabis Group (as defined below) rendered on June 17, 2022, it entered into a purchase agreement, in the form of a “stalking horse bid” (the “Bid Agreement”), pursuant to which the shares of Zenabis Global Inc. and the business and assets of its direct and indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the “Zenabis Group”) would be acquired by Sundial. The Bid Agreement is subject to the approval by the Québec Superior Court supervising the CCAA Proceedings, and to potential alternative bids pursuant to bidding procedures that will follow. All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Subject to the Court’s approval of the Bid Agreement and of bidding procedures that will be sought on July 5, 2022, the Bid Agreement will set the floor, or minimum acceptable bid, in a sale and investment solicitation process, which is designed to achieve the highest and best offer for the Zenabis Group’s business and assets and is under the supervision of Ernst & Young, acting as CCAA Monitor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57774968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sundial Growers Inc. stands at 8.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.76%.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $884.30 million, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 101.98M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 57774968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $0.40 to $0.65. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.70. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4210, while it was recorded at 0.3556 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5675 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $77 million, or 8.30% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 77,507,849, which is approximately 162.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 47,064,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.36 million in SNDL stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $13.18 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 315.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 112,378,135 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 23,377,677 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 61,617,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,372,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,345,351 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,375 shares during the same period.