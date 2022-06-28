RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell -39.49% so far this year. What now?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] traded at a high on 06/27/22, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on May 20, 2022 that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8234572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.81%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $3.59 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 581.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 8234572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.69.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 14.37%.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

There are presently around $672 million, or 32.00% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.34% of the total institutional ownership; WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 30,893,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.67 million in RLX stocks shares; and APOLETTO LTD, currently with $66.47 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly -15.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 41,415,298 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 32,783,701 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 215,394,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,593,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,517,763 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 16,974,741 shares during the same period.